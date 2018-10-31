2 accused of running drug operation from Spanish Fork home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Utah County Sheriff's Office

SPANISH FORK (ABC4 News)- A man and woman in Spanish Fork are accused of running a drug operation.

Police arrested 28-year-old Rolf Michael Pawelek and 24-year-old Jennifer Lynn Coplen Monday night after detectives gathered information that led them to believe they were distributing illegal narcotics.

Inside the home officials say they found 145 grams of heroin, 165 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of marijuana "Dab", four live marijuana plants, 21 pills and a small amount of cocaine.

Detectives also found lamps and other equipment used in cultivating marijuana as well as seven different firearms with over 20,000 rounds of ammunition.

Pawelek was booked on following charges: seven counts possession of dangerous weapon by a restricted person, two charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; one charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one charge of knowingly producing a controlled substance, one charge of drug possession, and two charges of drug possession.

According to court records, Pawelek has two prior convictions for drug distribution.

Jennifer Coplen faces the same charges as Pawelek minus the weapons charges.

Police say Coplen posted bail and has been released. Pawelek remains in jail.