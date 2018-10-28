10,000 Beds organization that helps offer free treatment for addicts holds annual Gala

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) - The annual "Gratitude Gala", sponsored by 10,000 Beds, was held Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

ABC4's Nicea Degering and Wesley Ruff emceed the evenings Gala which was held at the Utah Natural History Museum. Former ABC4 anchor Randall Carlisle received a special award and recognition during the event along with The Other Side Academy and Deer Hollow Recovery.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The non-profit organization 10,000 Beds works with people facing addiction by getting them into treatment with scholarships. The organization celebrates recovery and recognizes individuals and organizations making a positive difference in the addition/recovery space.

There are many paths to recovery and many ways to help individuals battling addiction. One of those ways is to support 10,000 Beds.

More information and the opportunity to support 10,000 Beds can be found at 10000beds.org or by calling 801-875-2821.