'Triumph Boulevard' bridge in Lehi opens Thursday

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 10:38 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 10:38 AM MDT

LEHI (ABC4 News)- Big news for drivers in Lehi--a new bridge designed to ease traffic headaches is opening Thursday.

The Triumph Boulevard bridge connects the two sides of Lehi and north and southbound frontage roads.

The Utah Department of Transportation started working on the bridge in May as part of the Tech Corridor Project which is scheduled to end in 2020.

Once the project is completed, drivers will have the option to get on and off the freeway without having to drive through the interchanges on Ashton Boulevard.

Learn more about the Tech Corridor Project at udot.utah.gov/techcorridor/.

