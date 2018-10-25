'10,000 Beds' helping those battling addiction Video

Recovery from addiction is possible, and there are many paths to recovery.

The non-profit organization 10,000 Beds works with people facing addiction by getting them into treatment with scholarships. The organization celebrates recovery and recognizes individuals and organizations making a positive difference in the addition/recovery space.

On October 27th they are hosting the 10,000 Beds Gratitude Gala at the Natural History Museum of Utah. Honorees include The Other Side Academy, Deer Hollow Recovery, News4Utah alum Randall Carlisle and many others.

There are many paths to recovery and many ways to help individuals battling addiction. One of those ways is to support 10,000 Beds.

More information and the opportunity to support 10,000 Beds can be found at 10000beds.org or by calling 801-875-2821.