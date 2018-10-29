Kanye West designs 'Blexit' shirts; urges black Democrats to leave party

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Kanye West has designed t-shirts apparently encouraging black voters to "Blexit" (i.e. exit) the Democratic party.

The "Blexit" slogan launched over the weekend at the Young Black Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C.

The shirt comes in bright orange, teal, and lavender with designs reading "Blexit" and "We Free."

The term "Blexit" is a play from the UK's Brexit, which was West's reported inspiration.

The shirts are part of the Blexit.com launch, which features testimonials from people who have left the Democratic party.

#BLEXIT - The BLACK EXIT from the Democratic Party.@RealCandaceO has been working on this for awhile and we’re launching it HERE at #YBLS2018



TPUSA's Communications Director Candace Owens called "Blexit" a "renaissance" and commended West, whom she called a "dear friend and fellow superhero."

West had a meeting with Trump earlier this month, where he discussed social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics, and more.