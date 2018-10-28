Inside Utah Politics

The medical marijuana debate

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 08:33 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 08:33 AM MDT

Perhaps the most talked about proposition on the ballot for Utah voters is Proposition 2.  State leaders say they have a compromise to change Utah's marijuana laws regardless of the vote.  Speaker Greg Hughes and State Senator Jim Dabakis join Inside Utah Politics to discuss the issue.

