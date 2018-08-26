Inside Utah Politics

IUP Panel on Mueller investigation, Our Schools Now and the 2nd Amendment

By:

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 08:30 AM MDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 08:30 AM MDT

IUP Panel on Mueller investigation, Our Schools Now and the 2nd Amendment

SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – President Donald Trump turns to Twitter following the conviction of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Representative Brian King and Dan McCay join this weeks Inside Utah Politics Panel to discuss the aftermath of the recent verdict.

They also talk about the Our Schools Now ballot question and the 2nd amendment issues at the University of Utah. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected