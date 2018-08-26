IUP Panel on Mueller investigation, Our Schools Now and the 2nd Amendment
SALT LAKE CITY (News4Utah) – President Donald Trump turns to Twitter following the conviction of his former campaign manager Paul Manafort.
Representative Brian King and Dan McCay join this weeks Inside Utah Politics Panel to discuss the aftermath of the recent verdict.
They also talk about the Our Schools Now ballot question and the 2nd amendment issues at the University of Utah.
