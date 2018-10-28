A look at Utah's top local races
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The eyes of the nation will focus on some Utah races this midterm.
Morgan Lyon Cotti joins Inside Utah Politics to discuss Utah races, including the Salt Lake County Attorney race that features an incumbent facing an internal opponent.
More Stories
-
Perhaps the most talked about proposition on the ballot for Utah…
-
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - One of the most important…
-
Every election cycle an organization in Utah creates a non-partisan…