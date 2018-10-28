Inside Utah Politics

A look at Utah's top local races

Posted: Oct 28, 2018 08:33 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 28, 2018 01:58 PM MDT

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) - The eyes of the nation will focus on some Utah races this midterm. 

Morgan Lyon Cotti joins Inside Utah Politics to discuss Utah races, including the Salt Lake County Attorney race that features an incumbent facing an internal opponent.

