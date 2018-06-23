Farm bill advances with food stamp changes Video

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar)- The 2018 Farm Bill passed the House by just two votes on Thursday.

The Senate is now considering the House bill, however, it is unlikely to pass.

Democrats remain opposed to changes in the SNAP program, what used to be known as food stamps.

Texas Republican Congressman Jodey Arrington says Thursday’s vote gives farmers a little hope.

“There is not a more important piece of legislation for west Texas and rural economies than the farm bill,” said Jodey Arrington, R-Texas.

Texas Republican Hurd says it was more a sigh of relief that Republicans were able to convince the renegades in their own party who killed the bill last month to now come on board.

“What changed was political, was politics. There were folks on the fringe that wanted something else and they were holding their vote for the farm bill hostage,” Will Hurd, R-Texas said.

The Senate is expected to take up the House Bill as early as next week.

Those renegades, known as the Conservative Freedom Caucus, wanted a vote on immigration first, before the farm bill.

“They used the farm bill because they know how desperate times are for rural America and ag producers to get a vote, a guarantee from leadership that we have a vote on immigration,” Rep. Arrington said.

The bill is expected to face another battle in the Senate.

Some Democrats say the new work requirements added to the government food assistance program, known as SNAP, would leave millions of Americans hungry.

Minnesota Democratic Senator Tina Smith said in a tweet she is “Disappointed the House passed a partisan bill. “I’m fighting to protect programs that help feed Minnesotans and Americans in the Senate Farm Bill.”

Disappointed the House passed a partisan #FarmBill. Thanks to my Minnesota colleagues who voted against this bill. I’m fighting to protect programs that help feed Minnesotans and Americans in the Senate Farm Bill. https://t.co/kQTYXni41P — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) June 22, 2018

