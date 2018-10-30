Defiant woman heads to prison for trying to get ex-husband murdered Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Linda Gillman Courtesy: Salt Lake County jail [ + - ] Video

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - The tenth time was it for a district court judge.

Judge Paul Parker said he had given Linda Gillman numerous chances and Monday was judgment day. Gillman was convicted in March of hiring a man to kill her ex-husband.

But that man went to police instead and Gillman was charged with solicitation to commit murder and was convicted of the crime.

Monday, Gillman who has been in the Salt Lake County jail since her arrest, again attempted to delay the sentencing.

Prior to sentencing, Gillman again asked for a continuance began she fired her attorney and needed another one.



Judge Paul Parker heard her complaint but ruled there was no evidence to back up her request.

"I have tried to bend over backwards, to try to allow you to be prepared for this hearing but at some point, I have to say no," Judge Parker said.

Gillman continued to object but the sentencing continued. Prior to being sentenced she again appeared defiant.

"At no point in the progress of this litigation has the truth ever come out," she told the judge. "I'm on my fourth attorney and the truth still isn't out."

There was no remorse, no apology as to what she had done. Judge Parker sentenced her to three years to life in prison.

Afterward, her ex-husband had no comment. His attorney spoke on his behalf.

"It's been emotionally and actually physically just devastating for them," said Richard Van Wagoner.