Couple on Carnival Cruise reportedly finds hidden camera in bedroom

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - A Florida couple says they found a hidden camera pointing at their bed while they were on a Carnival Cruise.

In an interview set to air tonight, Chris and Dana White tell Inside Edition they found the camera hidden among TV wires in their stateroom last October on the Carnival Fantasy, a 3-day Caribbean cruise departing from Mobile, Alabama.

The couple called security and filmed an employee who inspected and disassembled the device.

In a statement to USA TODAY, Carnival acknowledged a "video transmitter" was found during a full investigation by the shipboard team, but adds it "was not connected to an electrical source and not capable of recording."

The device has since been turned over to the FBI for additional inspection.

