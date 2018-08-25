Expect fandoms galore at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention '18 Video

Utah's favorite pop culture event is right around the corner!

Whether you're a Marvel or DC fan, organizers promise there will be something for everyone.

Co-founder Dan Farr joined News4Utah to discuss the many "fandoms" attendees can expect to see.

FanX Salt Lake Comic Con Convention 2018 is coming to the Salt Palace Convention Center on Sept. 6-8.

Tickets for FanX SLCC18 are available now at SaltLakeComicConvention.com.