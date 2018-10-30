3 children hit by vehicle, killed at bus stop in Indiana

MGN Online Photo: Max Pixel

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) - Three children were struck and killed by a vehicle near Rochester Tuesday morning, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP says the fatal incident happened at approximately 7:15 at a bus stop in the 4800 block of South State Road 25 near Rochester.

Police say all three children - two girls and a boy - were of elementary school age. One other child, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital.

According to the ISP, all three children killed were from the same family.

The driver of vehicle did remain on scene.

Following the fatal incident, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation released the following statement:

"Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student families and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit be a vehicle while boarding their bus. We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents. We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.