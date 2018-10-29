GTU Sponsor

Rethink retirement with Summit Vista

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 10:59 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 10:59 AM MDT

It's open! Summit Vista opened its doors on Oct. 2nd! Residents have started moving in. Kelly Ornberg, Director of Sales & Marketing stopped by to talk about how everything went. 

According to Ornberg, it is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging.

Don't skip the clubhouse and first residential building this month! The clubhouse includes all the features you’d expect of a luxury resort, including:
   Gourmet restaurants
   All-season covered lap pool
   Event space to host family
   Full salon & spa
   Social clubs and activities
   Fitness & yoga studio
   Art studio
   Healthcare services

Residents are able to choose from 26 different unique floorplans to fit residents’ unique lifestyles.

For more information contact us to attend an upcoming community preview event where you can take a tour and have a gourmet lunch a. Visit us online at www.summitvista.com or call 385-312-9914.

This segment includes sponsored  content. 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected