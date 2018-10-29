Rethink retirement with Summit Vista

It's open! Summit Vista opened its doors on Oct. 2nd! Residents have started moving in. Kelly Ornberg, Director of Sales & Marketing stopped by to talk about how everything went.

According to Ornberg, it is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging.

Don't skip the clubhouse and first residential building this month! The clubhouse includes all the features you’d expect of a luxury resort, including:

Gourmet restaurants

All-season covered lap pool

Event space to host family

Full salon & spa

Social clubs and activities

Fitness & yoga studio

Art studio

Healthcare services

Residents are able to choose from 26 different unique floorplans to fit residents’ unique lifestyles.

For more information contact us to attend an upcoming community preview event where you can take a tour and have a gourmet lunch a. Visit us online at www.summitvista.com or call 385-312-9914.

