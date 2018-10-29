Rethink retirement with Summit Vista
It's open! Summit Vista opened its doors on Oct. 2nd! Residents have started moving in. Kelly Ornberg, Director of Sales & Marketing stopped by to talk about how everything went.
According to Ornberg, it is the first Life Plan Community in the state of Utah, which is an innovative type of retirement community that focuses on wellness and healthy aging.
Don't skip the clubhouse and first residential building this month! The clubhouse includes all the features you’d expect of a luxury resort, including:
Gourmet restaurants
All-season covered lap pool
Event space to host family
Full salon & spa
Social clubs and activities
Fitness & yoga studio
Art studio
Healthcare services
Residents are able to choose from 26 different unique floorplans to fit residents’ unique lifestyles.
For more information contact us to attend an upcoming community preview event where you can take a tour and have a gourmet lunch a. Visit us online at www.summitvista.com or call 385-312-9914.
This segment includes sponsored content.
