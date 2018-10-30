New look, new name for Century 21

It's in with the new for one of the most recognized names in real estate. Century 21 is reaching new heights, and has added Everest to the already prestigious name.

And that's not all. Century 21 Everest has put aside their iconic yellow jackets. George Morris, CEO, John Ciet, President CA and Rick Davidson, President, The Everest Group all stopped by the Good Things Utah studio to talk about the exciting new changes.

Morris, "here in Utah we changed our name from Everest Realty Group to Everest, which is what people called us anyway so we made it official!"

So what happened to the gold jackets?

According to Davidson, "the gold jacket will always be respected and it’s a lot of fun. The C21 brand is an iconic brand that was due for an update. They started the process when I was CEO and they really have accomplished making the brand more relevant for today’s digital homebuyers and sellers. New look and feel, same people and same level of service here at Everest.

