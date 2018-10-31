Lucinda's Slithering Snakes Recipe

We had a witch in the kitchen today! Lucinda the witch from Gardner Village taught how to make her spooky Slithering Snakes recipe.

Lucinda's Slithering Snakes

Ingredients:

1 package of puff pastry sheets

Filling Options:

Pizza

Chicken Fajitas

Meatballs & Marinara

Dessert (Lucina suggests apple and cream cheese)

Directions:

Cut the puff pastry sheet in half Heat oven to 400 degrees Lay puff pastry sheets in a row and connect them with a tiny bit of water Lay your filling down in the middle of the puff pastry (leave space for the tail and the head) Pull puff pastry up around your filling choice and roll over Cut head and roll the tail Brush with heavy cream Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown Add extra flavors to the outside for the last 5 minutes of the baking time

For more information and recipes, visit their website gardnervillage.com.