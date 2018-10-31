Lucinda's Slithering Snakes Recipe
We had a witch in the kitchen today! Lucinda the witch from Gardner Village taught how to make her spooky Slithering Snakes recipe.
Lucinda's Slithering Snakes
Ingredients:
- 1 package of puff pastry sheets
Filling Options:
- Pizza
- Chicken Fajitas
- Meatballs & Marinara
- Dessert (Lucina suggests apple and cream cheese)
Directions:
- Cut the puff pastry sheet in half
- Heat oven to 400 degrees
- Lay puff pastry sheets in a row and connect them with a tiny bit of water
- Lay your filling down in the middle of the puff pastry (leave space for the tail and the head)
- Pull puff pastry up around your filling choice and roll over
- Cut head and roll the tail
- Brush with heavy cream
- Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown
- Add extra flavors to the outside for the last 5 minutes of the baking time
For more information and recipes, visit their website gardnervillage.com.
