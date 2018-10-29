Did you know the first Thursday in November is National Men Make Dinner Day? Krista Numbers helped us celebrate a bit early with a special plus one... her husband Mark! They showed us how to make a hearty fall spaghetti.

Hearty Fall Spaghetti

1 8 ounce package spaghetti

1 medium zucchini, washed and diced

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

2 cups spaghetti sauce

1 small can tomato paste

1 small onion, chopped

2 cups mushrooms

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 cup shaved parmesan

Directions

Sprinkle chicken with salt and pepper and grill over medium high heat until cooked through, about 6 minutes per side. Let cool slightly and slice into strips. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and cook spaghetti until al dente. Meanwhile heat oil in a large pan and add onions, mushrooms and zucchini. Saute about five minutes until tender. Add in tomato paste, sauce, oregano and basil. Stir to combine. Add in chicken and mix well. Drain and rinse spaghetti and transfer to a large serving bowl. Top with sauce mixture and serve with parmesan on top.

