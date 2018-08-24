Great prices on appliances at Duerden's
If you dream of sleek, gorgeous appliances, Duerden's Appliances might just be the place for you!
Sherry and Todd sat down with Reagan to talk about what makes Duerden's so special.
"We're not a big chain so we don't carry any products that we wouldn't put in our home or sell to a friend," said Todd. "We knew we could be different and we knew we could be better."
"We are proud of our prices. We'll show you on our ipad exactly whatever national chain is selling the appliance and give you the lowest price."
For more information visit duerdensappliance.com
This segment includes sponsored content.
More Stories
-
Rod Works shares with us their fresh new take on fall colors for 2018
-
Sixteen fighters will be facing off with one another this fall…
-
A doctor shares his insight into facial nerve…
Trending Stories
Latest News
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.