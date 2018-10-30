Go test drive the new 2018 Kia Stinger

Reagan met with Brian, the service manager, from Doug Smith Subaru to talk about one of their new cars from their 2018 line up, the Kia Stinger. Not only is this car easy on the eyes, it has a lot of 'get up and go.'

The Kia Stinger is built with two engines. You can choose from a twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a twin-turbo V6. The 2018 Kia Stinger is made for speed, but does so safely.

The Kia Stinger is the first Kia Sudan with the all-wheel drive system. This car values speed while keeping safety in mind. It has countless safety features such as the blind-spot detector, the heads-up display and the touch display equip with Apple CarPlay and Android Audio, so you no longer have to pair up your phone and take your eyes off the road.

The car is beautiful, designed with its sleek lines. The car also comes with heated seats for the winter and ventilated seats in the summer.

