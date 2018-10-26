GTU Sponsor

Get a teeth cleaning and earn a free night out

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 11:48 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 12:59 PM MDT

Stonehaven Dental is holding the grand opening of their 9th location in West Valley. Standing in the beautiful new location Ali couldn't help but notice the chocolate cookies sitting in the lobby, the large TV screens in the rooms and so much more! 

Even better, if you get your teeth cleaned, you end up leaving with a free night out on the town! Stonehaven will give you a pair of free movie tickets!

Be sure to visit any of Stonehaven Dental's nine locations. From Lehi, Midvale, West Valley and more!

For more information on Stonehaven Dental, visit StonehavenDental.com or call 801-895-2788.

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected