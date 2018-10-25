Free family-friendly block party happening this weekend

The Gallivan Center is hosting a free daytime Halloween festival event held outside on the plaza. Amy Nilsson, the Events Manager at the Gallivan Center, joined us to share details about all the activities that will be a part of the festival and who can participate.

The festival is a family event open to kids of all ages. The event will be held this Saturday, October 27 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. The only activity that requires a charge is the train ride.

The Monster Block Party will include trick-or-treating booths, a costume contest with prizes, arts and crafts and a pumpkin drop from a Salt Lake City Fire Department truck. The party also will be filled with live performances.

If you are interested in participating in the costume contest, all you have to do is show up to the event in the costume and show it off to the KBull 93 and B98.7 radio station booths. They will be handing out invitations to participate in the contest for five different age and family groups (kids, teens and adult divisions). The contest is at 2:15 pm on the Gallivan Center stage.

The pumpkin drop is scheduled to start at 12:15 pm. The pumpkin will drop from the top of the ladder of the Salt Lake City Fire Department fire truck. Make sure to have your camera's out for this big drop and gooey explosion.

There are many parking garages around the area, but the easiest place to park in underneath the Gallivan Center. Parking will be only $5 for the day. The Trax line also stops right in front of the Gallivan Plaza located at 239 S. Main Street in Salt Lake City.

For more information regarding the event, call Amy at (801) 535-6167 or visit thegallivancenter.com.

