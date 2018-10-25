Check your wipers this winter with this Hey Doug car tip

We're moving into the cold weather season. And the long hot summer might have done a number on your windshield wipers!

Brian the service manager at Doug Smith talked about how important it is to take care of your windshield wipers this time of year. According to Brian, you need to check your wipers because the heat from summer might have cooked the wipers to your windshield, causing them to crack or tear.

"There's nothing worse than getting caught in a rain or snow storm, your wipers are streaky and you can't see."

Be sure to lift the blades to check for tears or cracks and that the blade is standing straight up.

