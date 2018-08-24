Branch out with these 5 new fall color schemes

Rod Works shares with us their fresh new take on fall colors for 2018. They say to expand from orange, gold, rust, and brown and show us 5 new color combinations to achieve a new and cohesive Fall color scheme.

1.Use the colors you already have in your home. Keep what you already have and simply add in a fall color such as orange, copper, warm cream, or burnt yellow chances are this will match perfectly with your current decor. You might be surprised how many colors go with fall colors just be sure to take a few items out so it doesn't look or feel cluttered with too many items.

2. If your home already has a lot of neutrals try adding in some light greens maybe teal, seafoam green, or aqua for fall. These light greens will really pop against the neutrals as a backdrop. You can also add a little bit of orange to really help it pop. It's a new take on fall that Rod Works just can't get enough of.

3. Now to Navy, it has been a popular staple color in homes for years. The combination of navy with fall leaves, pumpkins, and copper, as well as natural elements such as wood or wicker are another look we love for the fall it's classic, warm, and current all at the same time.

4. If you want to create a whole new look just for fall in you home, but don't have enough decor to do the whole house try picking one specific spot and decorating just there. You could do an entry table with the seafoam, green, and orange combo, or a front living room with the navy blue/fall combo.

5.Lastly, realize you don't need to buy all new items to have a fresh new color combination this year. Look at what you already have from previous years and use what will work and leave out the ones that don't match as well.

Watch the link below to see some specific examples of these great fall trends. And check out more at www.rodworks.com where they have a detailed blog post with all the new color combinations you might want to try.