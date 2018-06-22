A peek at the new Pixar Pier

Your favorite Pixar characters come to life this summer at Disney California Adventure Park!

Pixar Food

Pixar Pier is opening at Disney California Adventure Park on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

There's new Pixar inspired food, entertainment, a thrilling ride, the incredicoaster and even more fun! in this waterfront part of the park.

Also, from now until September 3, 2018, Pixar Pier debuts during Pixar Fest, a limited-time celebration of friendship and beyond that runs through Sept. 3, 2018, throughout the Disneyland Resort. One of the highlights of Pixar Fest is the new "Together Forever—A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" multimedia fireworks show at Disneyland Park.

