2 new procedures to correct vision

Dr. Hoopes Jr. joined us with details about two of the newest FDA approved vision correction procedures. The first is the new Toric Implantable Collamer Lens (ICL) and the second is the SMILE vision correction procedure.

This new Toric ICL is used to treat patients who have astigmatism along with myopia. Hoopes Vision is proud to be one of only ten surgical centers in the United States to participate in the rollout of the new ICL. This approval represents a meaningful expansion of the ICL product line for the correction of refractive error in patients with both myopia and astigmatism, which are common conditions in the United States. Astigmatism affects approximately 30 percent of the population.

The SMILE procedure can now treat patients with astigmatism as well. The procedure, which performed with the VisuMax femtosecond laser, may be potentially less disruptive to corneal surface tissue due to a small entry incision.

Hoopes Vision is located in Draper at 11820 S State Street. For more information visit hoopesvision.com or call (801) 568-0200.

This story contains sponsored content.