The state Dairy Princess, Tifanee Bird, shares with us how to make some delicious Crock-Pot Mac & Cheese. You can say good bye to boxed macaroni and hello to your new home meal craving.

Creamy Crock-Pot Mac & Cheese

Ingredients:

2 cups pasta noodles cooked

8 oz velveeta cheese

2 cups cheddar cheese

2 cups mozzarella cheese

4 oz cream cheese

1 can evaporated milk

2 cups whole milk

1/4 cup butter

3 beaten eggs

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions: