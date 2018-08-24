GTU Recipes

Creamy Crock-Pot Mac & Cheese

The state Dairy Princess, Tifanee Bird, shares with us how to make some delicious Crock-Pot Mac & Cheese. You can say good bye to boxed macaroni and hello to your new home meal craving. 

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups pasta noodles cooked
  • 8 oz velveeta cheese
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • 2 cups mozzarella cheese
  • 4 oz cream cheese
  • 1 can evaporated milk
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1/4 cup butter
  • 3 beaten eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook pasta noodles to al dente, drain, rinse, with cool water.
  2. Put pasta noodles and all other ingredients into crock pot, and stir.
  3. Cook in crock- Pot on low for 2-2 1/2 hours.

