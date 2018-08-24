Creamy Crock-Pot Mac & Cheese
The state Dairy Princess, Tifanee Bird, shares with us how to make some delicious Crock-Pot Mac & Cheese. You can say good bye to boxed macaroni and hello to your new home meal craving.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pasta noodles cooked
- 8 oz velveeta cheese
- 2 cups cheddar cheese
- 2 cups mozzarella cheese
- 4 oz cream cheese
- 1 can evaporated milk
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/4 cup butter
- 3 beaten eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- Cook pasta noodles to al dente, drain, rinse, with cool water.
- Put pasta noodles and all other ingredients into crock pot, and stir.
- Cook in crock- Pot on low for 2-2 1/2 hours.
