Charlotte Hancey shares with us a great way to sneak veggies into your kids mac 'n' cheese. This is also a perfect side dish for the holidays and comfort food for the cold months to come. You can find even more of her great recipes on her instagram @charlotte.shares.

Butternut squash & bacon Mac 'n' cheese.

8-10 servings

prep time: 45 min

cook time:15 min

Ingredients:

1 butternut squash-peeled, de-seeded, and cubed (about 6 cups)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

8 slices bacon, cut into 1 inch pieces

1 cup shallots, finely diced

1 stick (8 Tbsp) butter, divided

4 tablespoons flour

3 cups milk (1%, 2%, or whole)

2 cups grated gruyere cheese, divided

2 cups grated sharp cheddar, divided

2 Tbsp fresh rosemary, chopped

16 oz cavatappi pasta

2/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1/3 cup grated parmesan

kosher salt

Black pepper, freshly ground

Directions: