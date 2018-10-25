GTU Recipes

Butternut Sage Turnovers

We had Kacey Tess back again in our kitchen today! She shared with us her delicious new recipe for Butternut Sage Turnovers. This is the perfect meal to warm you and your family up on this crisp, fall day. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 butternut squash halved or alternatively, purchase pre-cubed squash (about 4 cups)
  • 1 tbsp of butter
  • 1 cup of grated gouda cheese
  • 12 sage leaves, divided (6 chopped finely, 6 left for frying
  • 2 tbsp of cranberry juice
  • 1/4 cup of craisins 
  • turkey sausage (optional)
  • sea salt + pepper to taste 
  • 1 package of puff pastry or phyllo dough
  • 1 beaten egg
  • flour to dust surface 
  • oil to fry sage leaves 

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Place squash on baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil
  3. Roast squash halves for 45 minutes or until soft (alternatively, you could microwave pre-cubed squash)
  4. Remove all of the seeds
  5. In a large mixing bowl, combine squash and butter until mixture is smooth
  6. Add gouda, chopped sage, cranberry juice, craisins and  turkey sausage (optional)
  7. On a floured area, roll out puff pastry
  8. Divide into 4 squares
  9. Spoon mixture (3-4 tbsp) into the middle of each square
  10. Brush edges with beaten egg
  11. Fold over and press edges together with a fork
  12. Brush remaining egg wash on each pastry
  13. Place on greased baking sheet
  14. Bake at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown

Directions for frying sage:

  1. To fry sage, heat oil in a small skillet on medium heat
  2. Place leaves in oil for 3-4 seconds
  3. Remove from oil and place on a paper towel
  4. Before serving the pastries, place a piece of fried sage on top 
  5. Enjoy

For more recipes from Kacey, please visit kaceytess.com

