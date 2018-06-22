GTU Recipes

Breakfast Sundaes

By:

Posted: Jun 22, 2018 09:17 AM MDT

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 09:55 AM MDT

For the last day of Kids in the Kitchen the very cute and creative chef Isabelle joined us to share her favorite breakfast.

Ingredients:

  • Waffle bowls
  • Yogurt any flavor 
  • Fruit (any fruit)  bananas, strawberries, blueberries. 
  • Toppings cereal, chocolate chips, sprinkles, nuts 

Directions:

  1. Chop your favorite fruits.
  2. Place a layer of fruit in the bottom of your waffle bowl.
  3. Scoop your favorite yogurt on top. 
  4. And, finally add your toppings!

