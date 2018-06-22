Breakfast Sundaes
For the last day of Kids in the Kitchen the very cute and creative chef Isabelle joined us to share her favorite breakfast.
Breakfast Sundaes
Ingredients:
- Waffle bowls
- Yogurt any flavor
- Fruit (any fruit) bananas, strawberries, blueberries.
- Toppings cereal, chocolate chips, sprinkles, nuts
Directions:
- Chop your favorite fruits.
- Place a layer of fruit in the bottom of your waffle bowl.
- Scoop your favorite yogurt on top.
- And, finally add your toppings!
