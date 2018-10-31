We are DYING for you to watch our Halloween show

- On Good Things Utah today - Happy Halloween! Tune in to see our costumes from Hale Center Theater in Orem and makeup by amazing local artist Classy Cozmetics. Plus, do you love or hate this holiday? One blogger says she can't stand it - we'll tell you why. And did you wear a Halloween costume to the office today? Ali has do's and don'ts for dressing up in the workplace. And maybe you just want to go somewhere spooky tonight - we have the top haunted spots in Utah and why they are so darn scary. Join us for a down right ghostly edition of Good Things Utah this morning!