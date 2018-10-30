The 'parenting fail' that's going viral for all the right reasons

- On Good Things Utah today - The movie The Nutcracker and the Four Realms hits theaters this Friday and the special edition Barbie is available now. We have your first peek at the beautiful doll. Plus, an Australian mom woke up late one morning and decided to share her rough day with her Facebook followers. The post went viral, we'll tell you why it made so many other parents smile. And what Reeses Candy is doing in New York City this week is getting all kinds of attention - we'll show you what they set up. And speaking of Reeses, there is a new product coming out this spring - Reagan has your first peek. And finally, breaking up is hard to do - but maybe we can help with important relationship tips. Hope you join us this morning for these hot topics and so much more on Good Things Utah!