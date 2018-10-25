Why you should put a teal pumpkin on your porch

Did you know 1 in 13 trick-or-treaters have a food allergy? That's why the Teal Pumpkin Project is doing their part to bring awareness to food allergies. Jodi Mills and her daughter Mazzy, (age 6 with a peanut allergy), joined us to share details about this project.

Their goal isn't to ruin any family traditions, but rather add another element of fun!

Mills owns Talk For Me Tees. It's a small business located in Kaysville that designs and sells food allergy awareness apparel.

"Our mission is to raise awareness about a very serious and growing condition and to add an extra layer of protection for children who have a life threatening food allergy," says Mills.

Use the code 'GOODTHINGSUTAH' for 25% off at talkformetees.com.

Also check out the event from the Utah Food Allergy Network. They're hosting a non-food trunk-or-treat this Saturday, October 27 in Lehi.

