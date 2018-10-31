Top 5 best Halloween candy

Although this can be viewed as subjective (but not really), we have discovered what the top five best candies are for Halloween. So, before you fill your trick-or-treat bag of any candy you can get your hands on, maybe look for these five best candies to fill up your goody bag.

Top 5 Most Loved Halloween Candy

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups (Ali's favorite is the Halloween version, where the white chocolate is died orange) Twix (right or left? Dip your preferred side into peanut butter like Brian) Snickers Kit Kat Butterfinger

If you can't seem to binge on all the Halloween candy you want to because of the sugar rush and the crash afterwards, try focusing on only eating candy that contains one type of sugar. Eat gummy bears or a simple Hershey's bar and then work yourself up to a candy like a Snickers that has multiple levels of sugar like the chocolate and caramel. Candy that contains more layers of sugar will give you a higher sugar rush and in turn, a bigger crash.

The best advice to take: go trick-or-treating with a friend who likes the opposite type of candy as you so at the end of the night, you can swap! If you are a chocolate lover like Reagan, find your Nicea to eat all your candy.