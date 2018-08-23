Three ready to wear thrifty threads

It's another edition of Thrifty Threads Thursday. This week Ali took viewers to go thrifting. The goal? Find three outfits that you can wear without alterations.

For Ali, who alters at least 70% of the items she thrifts, it seemed challenging. But it turned out to be pretty easy!

Check out her three ready to wear outfits! One shiny jacket to wear to the gym, a pink jumper (although there was cutting involved in getting rid of shoulder pads), and camo jeans! All so cute and stylish!