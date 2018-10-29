Stay bundled and fashionable this winter

Madison Martellaro, Founder and CEO of Fleur Fashion Boutique stopped by to show us how to stay fashionable this winter.

Madison is all about women empowerment! She says, "Wear what makes you feel sexy, confident, and empowered. With everyday stress and struggles I wanted to create a website where women could come to indulge in themselves."

Fleur Fashion Boutique stocks limited quantities of each style so you can get something unique that not everyone will have.

To celebrate Fleur Fashion Boutique’s one year anniversary they're giving viewers 20% off their entire order and free standard shipping when you use promo code FLEUR20, today until November 5th! That’s one week to shop and save on the cutest Fall trends!

For more information visit FleurFashionBoutique.com