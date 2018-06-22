Skip the fish and grab the candy! Jessie showed us how to make Rice Krispie Sushi. She is making this fun and fancy looking treat for her son's birthday party. It is the perfect recipe to make for fun, or an occasion like a birthday.

Rice Krispie Sushi

Ingredients:

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 - 10.5oz bag Campfire® Mini Marshmallows

5 cups crisp rice cereal

Fruit leathers, roll ups, tapes

Licorice twists

Gummy worms

Gummy fish or sour fish

Directions:

In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat. Add marshmallows and stir until completley melted. Remove pot from heat. Add in cereal and stir utnil mxiture is evenly coated in marshmallow. Spread mixture into a thin layer onto a buttered rimmed baking sheet. Allow to cool slightly. Use a knife to trim the uneven edges of the marshmallow treats. Cut the marshmallow treats into thirds, making 3 rectangles.

To Make Nigiri Sushi:

Cut small rectangles out of the marshmallow treats about the size of the gummy fish. Wrap a small piece of fruit leather tape around the fish and marshmallow treat. R epeat with remaining small rectangles of marshmallow treats.

To Make Maki Sushi: