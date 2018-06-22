Rice Krispie Sushi
Skip the fish and grab the candy! Jessie showed us how to make Rice Krispie Sushi. She is making this fun and fancy looking treat for her son's birthday party. It is the perfect recipe to make for fun, or an occasion like a birthday.
Rice Krispie Sushi
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1 - 10.5oz bag Campfire® Mini Marshmallows
- 5 cups crisp rice cereal
- Fruit leathers, roll ups, tapes
- Licorice twists
- Gummy worms
- Gummy fish or sour fish
Directions:
- In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat.
- Add marshmallows and stir until completley melted.
- Remove pot from heat.
- Add in cereal and stir utnil mxiture is evenly coated in marshmallow.
- Spread mixture into a thin layer onto a buttered rimmed baking sheet.
- Allow to cool slightly.
- Use a knife to trim the uneven edges of the marshmallow treats.
- Cut the marshmallow treats into thirds, making 3 rectangles.
To Make Nigiri Sushi:
- Cut small rectangles out of the marshmallow treats about the size of the gummy fish.
- Wrap a small piece of fruit leather tape around the fish and marshmallow treat. R
- epeat with remaining small rectangles of marshmallow treats.
To Make Maki Sushi:
- Lay a gummy worm and a licorice twist along the short side of one of the 3 large marshmallow treat rectangles.
- Roll marshmallow treat around the gummy worm and licorice.
- Trim extra marshmallow treat and use fingers to seal the edges around the sushi roll.
- Wrap a fruit roll up around the sushi roll, pressing to seal it into place.
- Using a sharp knife, slice off 1 inch pieces of sushi.
- Store sushi in a sealed container in between layers of waxed paper for up to 2 days.
More Stories
-
And, a program that makes it easy to keep safe!
-
Enjoy the weather and great food all together!
-
Avoid the embarrassing trip to the store with this box…