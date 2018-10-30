Race car driver raising awareness about mental health

Justin Peck, an off-road race car driver and author of the book "Bulletproof" is helping to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Justin has bipolar disorder and even attempted suicide. Now, he's sharing his story with others as a national spokesperson for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness. According to Justin, he's learned how to cope with his mental health issues and has some advice to share with others who are experiencing these issues.

Justin believes that it's important to recognize that you have the disorder, get medical help and learn the triggers so that you can get control of the mood swings and have a better life.

Justin also wrote a book called "Bulletproof" that tells his story. It is available on Amazon.com

