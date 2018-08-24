Oktoberfest bratwurst-eating competition this weekend Video Video

Have a love of mass consumption of German meats? Looking for something fun to do this weekend?

Travel up to Oktoberfest this Saturday, August 25 to gather and watch the second-annual Snowbird Bratwurst-Eating Championship! Major League Eating is excited to bring back this delicious sanctioned eating championship to Utah. Loaded with $4,000 in prize money, it might be worth a trip!

The competition will be held at Oktoberfest Halle inside the Snowbird Center Event tent.The competitors will have 10 minutes to finish their delicious bratwursts in this grueling event to find out who will come out on top!

The event will begin at 1:45 PM so make sure to arrive on time to see the epic battle between woman and man and their opponent: the bratwurst.

For more information visit snowbird.com.