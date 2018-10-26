Looking for a quick bite to give you a boost of energy while running on the go? Surae has the perfect answer, and the best part... you don't have to cook or bake! Get her recipe below for no bake peanut butter protein bites and watch the segment to see how easy they are to put together!

No Bake Peanut Butter Protein Bites

Prep time: 10 mintues

Ingredients:

1 C creamy peanut butter

1/4 C honey

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 1/2 C oats

1/2 C unsweetened shredded coconut

Pinch of salt

1/3 C mini chocolate chips

Protein powder (optional)



Directions: