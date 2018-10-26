No Bake Peanut Butter Protein Bites
Looking for a quick bite to give you a boost of energy while running on the go? Surae has the perfect answer, and the best part... you don't have to cook or bake! Get her recipe below for no bake peanut butter protein bites and watch the segment to see how easy they are to put together!
No Bake Peanut Butter Protein Bites
Prep time: 10 mintues
Ingredients:
- 1 C creamy peanut butter
- 1/4 C honey
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 C oats
- 1/2 C unsweetened shredded coconut
- Pinch of salt
- 1/3 C mini chocolate chips
- Protein powder (optional)
Directions:
- Stir in peanut butter, honey and vanilla extract
- Stir in oats, coconut, salt, then chocolate chips
- Form 1" balls
- Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or refrigerate for 1 week
