Making over the Bucket List Family home

Candis and Andy love old homes! Their entire blog is dedicated to the adventures in renovating historic homes, most of which are from the 1800's! Recently, Candis and Andy made over the popular Youtube family, Bucket List Family house in Hawaii. The Bucket List Family (@thebucketlistfamily) traveled the world, sending back inspiration for each room of their new Hawaii dream home. Andy and Candis made each room a reality all in real time!

Andy and Candis made each room a reality all in real time!

"The show was CRAZY. There was a hurricane coming, the fridge didn't come on time, etc."

The Bucket List Family were overwhelmed with how much they love the house. The season finale just wrapped on Sunday and has had an amazing response.

For more information, visit oldhomelove.com or on Facebook and Instagram, @oldhomelove

