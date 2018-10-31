Jen from Classy Cozmetics gives an inside peek on the spooky looks she created for our hosts. She showed us that she only uses a total of three products to get the deathly look that will leave you scaring for the whole night.

A simple few eyeshadows, and a water activated paint, give that easy look that gets you ready for the perfect Halloween look.

Jen is a talented makeup artist who has transformed herself into many characters ranging from Prince, to Winifred Sanderson, to Edward Scissorhands and many more.

Not only does she do costume makeup but she is also an amazing regular makeup artist. For more looks like this and much more follow her on instagram: @classycozmetics