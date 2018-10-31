Kids costume parade on GTU
We had cute little kiddos trick-or-treating on our show! Maui, Frida, Peter Pan a dragon and more! We had the cutest little trick-or-treaters at the end of the show today.
A couple were shy and nervous but all stuck around for the candy that our hosts handed out.
Be sure to watch the adorable video.
More Stories
-
Don't waste your time. Pick the best of the best.
-
Spooky tricks that will have you scaring for the night.
-
It's not Halloween until you've nearly cried at a Haunted…