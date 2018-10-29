Jessie's last-minute Halloween decorations

When Jessie's kids asked her to step up her Halloween game this year, she did it! She found a couple crafts on Pinterest that were cute, simple and cheap! She grabbed all the items from the dollar store.

Here are the two crafts that Jessie tried out with her kids. For step by step directions be sure to watch the video clip.

1. Skeleton cage basket items needed:

2 laundry baskets for each cage (Dollar Store)

1-3 plastic chains per cage (Dollar Store)

Zip ties (Dollar Store)

Black spray paint

Scissors

Jessie found this one on thenavagepatch.com

2. Google Eyes items needed:

Foam: Discs (you can find them in the gardening section)

Hot glue gun

Black foam paper

Scissors