Jeremy Piven talks about his transition to stand up comedy

Jeremy Piven stopped by to talk about his transition from acting to doing stand up comedy.

Piven is known for his Emmy-Award and Golden Globe-winning role as Ari Gold on the hit HBO show Entourage, as well as dozens of roles he has played in films such as Mr. Selfridge, The Family Man, Lucas, Rush Hour, Very Bad Things, Grosse Point Blank, and many more.

But, the well-known actor with more than 30-years of credits in film and television is taking a shot at stand-up comedy.

"It's real stand up, it's not like me taking a victory lap or Q&A," says Piven.

Piven says he enjoys working off the audience, while doing his impressions, jokes, etc. And even channels a bit of Ari Gold (from Entourage) and other characters he's played.

You can see Jeremy perform at Wiseguys comedy Club in Salt Lake City on Friday, October 26 thru Saturday night at Wiseguys Comedy Club. There are two showtimes, 7:00p and 9:30p.