GTU hosts brave Nightmare on 13th

We screamed. We cried. We nearly lost our Executive Producer! Nightmare on 13th took us on a tour of this year's haunted house and it is not for the faint of heart.

Nicea, Brian (and our producer, Marchelle trailing behind) went from room to room screaming nearly every step. At one point, Marchelle even ran away in the dark.

Scared? You should be.

Nightmare on 13th is open until November 3rd. For more information on pricing and tickets visit nightmareon13th.com