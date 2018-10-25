GTU Featured Guest

DIY face and body scrub

By:

Posted: Oct 25, 2018 11:34 AM MDT

Updated: Oct 25, 2018 11:34 AM MDT

Surae taught us how to make a DIY face and body scrub! This is the perfect way to surge some moisture into our dry, wintry skin. The best part of this scrub is that all the ingredients are items that you may already have in your pantry. 

DIY Face Scrub

Ingredients: 

  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1/2 - 1 cup of oil
  • 2 drops of lavender/essential oil (optional) 

Directions:

  1. Pour sugar and oil into bowl
  2. Add drops of lavender (optional)
  3. Apply to skin, rub in circular motions
  4. Wash off with damp towel 

There are different types of oil that you can use to make this DIY face scrub, but some are better for your face and some are better for your body. Here's the difference of oils in their comedogenic ratings:

Rating 0 (BEST on face):

  • Hemp seed oil
  • Argan oil 

Rating 1 (Okay on face):

  • Hazlenut
  • Rosehip seed oil 

Rating 2 (Middle of the road):

  • Jojoba oil
  • Peanut oil
  • Olive oil 

Rating 3 (Stay away from face):

  • Avocado 

Rating 4 (Stay away from face):

  • Coconut 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected