Surae taught us how to make a DIY face and body scrub! This is the perfect way to surge some moisture into our dry, wintry skin. The best part of this scrub is that all the ingredients are items that you may already have in your pantry.

DIY Face Scrub

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

1/2 - 1 cup of oil

2 drops of lavender/essential oil (optional)

Directions:

Pour sugar and oil into bowl Add drops of lavender (optional) Apply to skin, rub in circular motions Wash off with damp towel

There are different types of oil that you can use to make this DIY face scrub, but some are better for your face and some are better for your body. Here's the difference of oils in their comedogenic ratings:

Rating 0 (BEST on face):

Hemp seed oil

Argan oil

Rating 1 (Okay on face):

Hazlenut

Rosehip seed oil

Rating 2 (Middle of the road):

Jojoba oil

Peanut oil

Olive oil

Rating 3 (Stay away from face):

Avocado

Rating 4 (Stay away from face):