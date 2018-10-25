DIY face and body scrub
Surae taught us how to make a DIY face and body scrub! This is the perfect way to surge some moisture into our dry, wintry skin. The best part of this scrub is that all the ingredients are items that you may already have in your pantry.
DIY Face Scrub
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1/2 - 1 cup of oil
- 2 drops of lavender/essential oil (optional)
Directions:
- Pour sugar and oil into bowl
- Add drops of lavender (optional)
- Apply to skin, rub in circular motions
- Wash off with damp towel
There are different types of oil that you can use to make this DIY face scrub, but some are better for your face and some are better for your body. Here's the difference of oils in their comedogenic ratings:
Rating 0 (BEST on face):
- Hemp seed oil
- Argan oil
Rating 1 (Okay on face):
- Hazlenut
- Rosehip seed oil
Rating 2 (Middle of the road):
- Jojoba oil
- Peanut oil
- Olive oil
Rating 3 (Stay away from face):
- Avocado
Rating 4 (Stay away from face):
- Coconut
