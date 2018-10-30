A place like no other at Evermore Park

Evermore Park is a land like no other, like a page out of a fairy tale! It's the world’s first immersive adventure theme park and it's now open in Pleasant Grove.

It is a unique immersive theatrical park constructed as an old-world, gothic-style European village. More than just gardens and architecture, Evermore comes to life through interactive performances from professional actors and performers, cinematic-quality costuming, state-of-the-art special effects, and cutting-edge technologies. The park also features ground breaking light shows, live creature encounters, visual wonders, dancing light fountains, games, quests, treasure hunts, themed food, and more.

And during Halloween, the park has added LORE, a fun Fall/Halloween event.

Evermore is open seven days a week. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit evermore.com.