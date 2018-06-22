GTU Featured Guest

3 great patio eats for this summer

Posted: Jun 22, 2018

Updated: Jun 22, 2018 10:25 AM MDT

Looking for a place with great food and where you can also enjoy the beautiful summer weather? Well, Chase from @SLCfoodie joined us to share his top three picks for the best local patio eats you have to try this summer! 


1. The Garage Grill  

1122 East Draper Parkway, Draper, UT 84020

  • They have a massive menu inspired by race cars that spans from burgers to amazing sushi
  • Sunday brunch on the patio is perfect
  • He suggests trying the Southern 500 chicken and waffle

 

2. Corelife Eatery

3 locations; American Fork, Millcreek, Sandy

  • Unique bowls made fresh everyday
  • Must haves include the Ranch Flank steak bowl and the Tuna Poke Bowl
  • Each location has nice covered patios to enjoy this ultra fresh food

3. Campos Coffee

228 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

  • This just opened last week! Chase said it was the best coffee he has ever had and that he dreamed about the tasty avocado toast afterwards! 
  • They have roof deck patio that isn't open yet, however the entire restaurant is open air concept
  • Large glass garage-like doors open to downtown

For more great places to eat follow Chase on Instagram: @slcfoodie and Facebook: @slcfoodieut.

