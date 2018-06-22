3 great patio eats for this summer

Looking for a place with great food and where you can also enjoy the beautiful summer weather? Well, Chase from @SLCfoodie joined us to share his top three picks for the best local patio eats you have to try this summer!



1. The Garage Grill

1122 East Draper Parkway, Draper, UT 84020

They have a massive menu inspired by race cars that spans from burgers to amazing sushi

Sunday brunch on the patio is perfect

He suggests trying the Southern 500 chicken and waffle

2. Corelife Eatery

3 locations; American Fork, Millcreek, Sandy

Unique bowls made fresh everyday

Must haves include the Ranch Flank steak bowl and the Tuna Poke Bowl

Each location has nice covered patios to enjoy this ultra fresh food

3. Campos Coffee

228 S Edison St, Salt Lake City, UT 84111

This just opened last week! Chase said it was the best coffee he has ever had and that he dreamed about the tasty avocado toast afterwards!

They have roof deck patio that isn't open yet, however the entire restaurant is open air concept

Large glass garage-like doors open to downtown

For more great places to eat follow Chase on Instagram: @slcfoodie and Facebook: @slcfoodieut.