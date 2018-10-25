Living Color Utah: A New Movers Guide to Diversity in Utah

Utah is home to diverse people, places, & things to do. No matter who you are, where you are from, or what you enjoy doing.....there is a UTAH for you. And now, Salt Lake City’s Department of Economic Development has made it easier for new movers to find resources they’re looking for.

LivingColorUtah.com is an online guide that showcases minority businesses, events and resources for people looking for diverse experiences in Salt Lake City. There are some really great organizations out there to help like UAACC, UHCC, Asian Chamber, Pacific Islander Alliance and the SLC Young Professional that compile their databases and resources they would provide for their own groups to one central repository.

Salt Lake City is a gateway place for new movers. It’s growing and changing its reputation on diversity, becoming more of a migrant state. It's crucial for outsiders to understand just how diverse our City is and experience all of the different cultures Utah has to offer.

To get involved, visit www.LivingColorUtah.com.