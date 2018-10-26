Box Office Friday: 'Johnny English Strikes Again' and 'Hunter Killer'

10/26/2018 - Box Office Friday

Film critic Tony Toscano reviews two movies including some of his Halloween favorites.



Johnny English Strikes Again

After a cyber-attack reveals the identity of all of the active undercover agents in Britain, Johnny English is forced to come out of retirement to find the mastermind hacker.

"Johnny English Strikes Again" is a slapstick comedy replete with sloppy accidents and mishaps which will make you laugh here and there.

The problem is this comedy is forced, badly timed, exhaustingly under written and overly foreshadowed.

Rowan Atkinson is doing what he always does and plays the character deadpan as he wreaks havoc on all his unsuspecting bystanders.

Unfortunately we're left with a bland taste and no real memories of the film.

Because there were a few chuckles,

"Johnny English 3" barely gets a C and is rated PG.



Hunter Killer

In the film, An untested American submarine captain teams with U.S. Navy Seals to rescue the Russian president, who has been kidnapped by a rogue general.

"Hunter Killer" is a typical action / political thriller, this time its set against the backdrop of the US Navy's nuclear submarine fleet. And that would be ok, if the writers would have made this a remake of "Grey Lady Down" or "The Hunt for Red October."

But they didn't. They made a another version of "Olympus Has Fallen" or "London Had Fallen" this time the action takes place underwater.

Gerard Butler is the stereotypical "I'd rather be right than follow orders" captain of the nuclear sub. In almost every scene he's defying somebody in charge. Somehow he convinces his Russian counterpart to defy his orders and do what needs to be done.

The real problem with "Hunter Killer" is that it's 2 small confusing movies combined into one. The submarine movie and there's Navy SEALS movie which seems tacked on. The film abruptly switches from one unbelievable plot-point to another, while the audience is saying to themselves "Wait, what?"

By the film's predictable ending, I was asking myself, after all the loss of equipment, life and time... couldn't all of this been avoided with a few phone calls?

"Hunter Killer" gets a D and is rated R.